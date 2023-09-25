Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation R 138 of 2023, authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption in the affairs of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality and recover any financial losses suffered by the state. The SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works' urgent renovation and Phase 1 upgrades are subject to investigation by the SIU under the authority of Proclamation R 138 of 2023.

“The SIU will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality or the State,” the SIU said. “The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, the applicable suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity.” Kganyago said the Proclamation covers claims of illegal and improper behaviour that occurred between January 1, 2018, and September 22, 2023, the date of the Proclamation's publication, or between January 1, 2018, and dates after that date that are important to, related to, incidental to, or involve the same people, entities, or contracts under investigation.

“In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption, and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses,” he said. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU said it will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action. The SIU is also empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.