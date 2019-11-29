Ramaphosa caves in to pressure from NGOs and drops Mkhari









President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kopano Tlape / GCIS Civil rights groups have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to pull out of the annual Power FM Chairman’s Conversation. The Presidency informed the talk radio that the president had decided to opt out of the show that was to be hosted by Power FM chairperson Given Mkhari just an hour before it went on air. Wise4Afrika immediately took to Twitter following the announcement to welcome Ramaphosa’s decision. Wise4Afrika, a woman-led initiative that seeks to disrupt patriarchy by advancing woman-inspired solutions for empowerment, was one of the organisations that had objected to Ramaphosa taking part in the show. “We welcome this decision by @PresidencyZA taking a stand against impunity. We also thank the #FeministsAtWork #Womandla out here,” tweeted Wise4Afrika.

Ramaphosa’s action followed calls from civil rights organisations Soul City Institute and Wise4Africa to pull out after they accused Mkhari of being a woman abuser following claims that he had abused his wife, Ipeleng Mkhari, last year.

The president’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said his decision had been driven by the two organisations.

“In light of concerns raised by civil society organisations Wise4Afrika and the Soul City Institute regarding the scheduled event, the president has upon careful consideration decided not to participate.

“President Ramaphosa firmly believes that he, like every other South African, has a responsibility to do everything within his means to confront gender-based violence, and to do nothing that undermines the effectiveness of the national effort,” said Diko.

However, she added: “The Presidency emphasised that the non-participation of President Ramaphosa should not be read as an endorsement of the untested allegations raised by the civil society organisations, but a carefully weighed decision taken in the public interest.”

Diko added that the Presidency regretted the inconvenience caused.

Last year, Ipeleng opened a case of assault against her husband, but the charge was later withdrawn.

Although the civil organisations were opposed to Ramaphosa being part of the radio show, earlier this week they had acknowledged the president’s commitment to fighting gender-based violence and femicide.

Mkhari told Power FM last night that he respected the decision of the Presidency but highlighted that there were some individuals who have been attempting to sabotage the show.