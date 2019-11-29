The Presidency informed the talk radio that the president had decided to opt out of the show that was to be hosted by Power FM chairperson Given Mkhari just an hour before it went on air.
Wise4Afrika immediately took to Twitter following the announcement to welcome Ramaphosa’s decision.
Wise4Afrika, a woman-led initiative that seeks to disrupt patriarchy by advancing woman-inspired solutions for empowerment, was one of the organisations that had objected to Ramaphosa taking part in the show.
“We welcome this decision by @PresidencyZA taking a stand against impunity. We also thank the #FeministsAtWork #Womandla out here,” tweeted Wise4Afrika.