Ramaphosa denies crisis in his offices following mass resignation of trusted advisers

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied there is a crisis in his office following the mass exodus of some of his trusted advisers. These include economic adviser Trudy Makhanya, international adviser Maropene Ramokgopa, legal adviser Nokukhanya Jele and political advisers Steyn Speed and Bejani Chauke.

Ramaphosa, who dismissed claims of a mass exodus, said he had noted “unsubstantiated claims of a conflict” between the director-general in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni, and the chief of staff in the Office of the President, Roshene Singh. Ramaphosa, through his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the two officials enjoyed a positive, constructive and warm working relationship. He said Makhanya’s five-year tenure as his adviser had come to an end. Makhanya had helped craft the administration’s key economic policy initiatives on structural reform, post-pandemic economic recovery, and just transition.

“She led the technical steering committee that engaged with investors and co--ordinated the country’s flagship investment gathering, the South Africa Investment Conference. Ms Makhanya has served as South Africa’s G20 Sherpa since 2019.” Ramaphosa said he was in the process of employing a new economic adviser. He said Ramokgopa’s departure was due to her election as the ANC second deputy secretary general in December 2022.

“She has subsequently become a member of Parliament and was appointed as minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation.” Of his most controversial adviser, Chauke, Ramaphosa said Chauke would continue to serve him as a special envoy for strategic relations and investment in a voluntary capacity. Advocate Jele had been appointed as gratis personnel type 2 to the UN, supporting advocate Mojanku Gumbi in her role as special adviser to the UN secretary general on racism.

“This level of appointment serves as a donation or secondment from the South African government to the United Nations of Adv. Jele’s time as an expert in the relevant field work required.” Speed’s departure was due to “family commitments”. The Presidency similarly dismissed claims Baleni was considering leaving her position as director-general. Baleni’s contract was recently extended by another five years and she had indicated her intention to serve out her contract, he said.