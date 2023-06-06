Ramaphosa extends his condolences to the Joemat-Pettersson family

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to former minister of energy and member of parliament, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who died on Monday. Reports indicate that the 59-year-old passed away at her Cape Town home in the evening.

On Tuesday, through a statement, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president was saddened by Joemat-Pettersson’s untimely death and subsequently offered his sincere condolences to the family of the former minister, especially her sons Austin and Terrence. "The President extends his sympathy to the friends, comrades, and parliamentary colleagues of the late leader, who was born in Kimberley and served as MEC for Education," Magwenya said. At the time of her passing, Joemat-Pettersson was the chairperson of the National Assembly Portfolio Committee on Police, having previously served the nation as Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries and Minister of Energy.

The president said: "We have lost a remarkable leader who dedicated herself to improving the quality of life in her home province of the Northern Cape in the early years of our democracy before assuming national responsibilities in key portfolios. "We will miss the passion and vigour with which Tina Joemat-Pettersson fought for a better South Africa, from the rural villages of the Northern Cape to the benches of Parliament and international platforms," Ramaphosa added. Other political parties, such as the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the National Freedom Party (NFP), have also sent their condolences to the Joemat-Pettersson family.

The NFP’s Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam described her as a dedicated public servant, adding that the party was also "deeply saddened" by her passing. He said her death will leave a significant void in our political landscape and in the hearts of those who had the privilege of working alongside her. "Her recent role as the chair of the portfolio committee on police showcased her exceptional dedication to improving the safety and security of our nation.

"Joemat-Pettersson's commitment was unparalleled, as she fearlessly advocated for the progress and accountability of the South African Police Service (SAPS). "Her influence was so profound that she refused to approve any budgets until she saw tangible progress in addressing the issue of firearms. This anecdote epitomises her relentless pursuit of a safer South Africa and serves as a testament to her unwavering determination," stated the NFP leader in parliament. The ATM has called on the SAPS to investigate the circumstances that led to Joemat-Pettersson’s death.