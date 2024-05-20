Ramaphosa honours former Concourt justice with special funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be honouring former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro with a Special Official Funeral Category 1.
Justice Mokgoro, who was an celebrated member of the Order of the Baobab, died on May 9 at the age of 73 and will buried on Thursday. The details of her funeral are to be confirmed.
Ramaphosa also declared that the national flag be flown at half mast from Sunday until the day of her funeral.
According to a statement issued by the Presidency, Justice Mokgoro is to recognised for her distinguished career and contribution to the nation.
Ramaphosa has declared that under chapter 1.3.2(a) of the State, Official and Provincial Funeral Policy Manual, the justice be accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 1.
“The distinguishing features of a special official funeral in this category include ceremonial elements by the South African National Defence Force,” the Presidency said on Saturday.
Further details of the funeral, which will be Johannesburg, will be made known in due course.
“Justice Mokgoro, one of the first justices to be appointed to the Constitutional Court when it was established in 1994, was also the first black woman judge of the apex court.
“During her legal career, she taught a number of law courses at universities in South Africa, the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
“She was a member of the International Women’s Association (Washington DC), the International Association of Women Judges, the International Federation of Women Lawyers and the South African Women Lawyers Association. In 2006, she was selected as an icon of the history of Women Lawyers in South Africa,” the Presidency said.
On Friday, during a memorial service at the Nelson Mandela’s Children’s Fund offices in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, Justice Mokgoro was celebrated as an an ethical and down-to-earth leader.
Mokgoro, who died following a long struggle with the effects of a car accident she was involved in more than a year ago, was described as a kind-hearted leader whose passion for social justice was inspired by Robert Sobukwe and many others.
Former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka remembered her for helping to shape the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, the Nelson Mandela Rhodes Foundation and other institutions.
“She was a rock. She was sharp and used her sharpness to shape this organisation to where it is today. I am proud of her work and the young women she inspired along the way. She has played her role and played it well, even though we feel there was still more for her to do. For young women and children, she was someone they could look up to,” Mlambo-Ngcuka said.
The Star