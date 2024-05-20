Ramaphosa honours former Concourt justice with special funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be honouring former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro with a Special Official Funeral Category 1. Justice Mokgoro, who was an celebrated member of the Order of the Baobab, died on May 9 at the age of 73 and will buried on Thursday. The details of her funeral are to be confirmed.

Ramaphosa also declared that the national flag be flown at half mast from Sunday until the day of her funeral. According to a statement issued by the Presidency, Justice Mokgoro is to recognised for her distinguished career and contribution to the nation. Ramaphosa has declared that under chapter 1.3.2(a) of the State, Official and Provincial Funeral Policy Manual, the justice be accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

“The distinguishing features of a special official funeral in this category include ceremonial elements by the South African National Defence Force,” the Presidency said on Saturday. Further details of the funeral, which will be Johannesburg, will be made known in due course. “Justice Mokgoro, one of the first justices to be appointed to the Constitutional Court when it was established in 1994, was also the first black woman judge of the apex court.

“During her legal career, she taught a number of law courses at universities in South Africa, the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. “She was a member of the International Women’s Association (Washington DC), the International Association of Women Judges, the International Federation of Women Lawyers and the South African Women Lawyers Association. In 2006, she was selected as an icon of the history of Women Lawyers in South Africa,” the Presidency said. Former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka paying tribute to Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund’s memorial service on Friday. The justice was involved in a car crash about year ago and died on May9 . Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers On Friday, during a memorial service at the Nelson Mandela’s Children’s Fund offices in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, Justice Mokgoro was celebrated as an an ethical and down-to-earth leader.