Ramaphosa is refusing to step down amid mounting calls for him to step aside

Johannesburg - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is reported to be refusing to step down as party leader amid growing calls for him to do so. The Phala Phala farm scandal cloud is hanging over his head, and there are reports that NEC members are divided, with Ramaphosa setting his sights on a second term ahead of the party’s 55th National Conference set to take place from December 16 to 20.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ANC's NEC meeting is in progress on its second day at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg. It has been dominated by debates involving the Phala Phala money scandal and his election prospects. Ramaphosa is being questioned thoroughly by NEC members on the Phala Phala farm robbery. On Friday Ramaphosa told NEC members that he provided details about the matter to Parliament’s independent panel, who are currently investigating the Phala Phala theft.

Ramaphosa denied that there was any criminal case that would merit a finding against him, saying he had been selling buffaloes for years and the cash was from legitimate transactions. It is reported that for the first time Ramaphosa mentioned the name of the businessman who bought the buffaloes. During The Star’s round table discussion this week with NEC member and presidential hopeful, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told journalists that NEC members were waiting for Ramaphosa to give them details in connection with the Phala Phala scandal. she also mentioned that she was shocked when she learned about it.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is the first time Ramaphosa took the NEC into his confidence about the matter. Broadcaster, Newzroom Afrika reported that Dlamini-Zuma and KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo led the questioning as to why there was foreign currency bank notes in his house, with some of it hidden in furniture. It is believed that NEC member and ally, Mondli Gungubele came to the defence of Ramaphosa.

Story continues below Advertisement