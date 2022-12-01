Ramaphosa reportedly tells advisers he would rather step down than be pushed out

Johannesburg - The Star understands that President Cyril Ramaphosa has today informed his advisers that he is willing to step down rather than be pushed out. This was after a high-level meeting with his advisers and people in Ramaphosa’s close unit. The Star also understands that Ramaphosa was disappointed by people he trusted in the ANC and felt betrayed by some members of the NEC.

Story continues below Advertisement

"He would rather resign than face the public court, in Parliament and in the courts," a source said. In the statement he made in his submission to the independent panel, Ramaphosa said he categorically denied that he had violated his oath in any way, and he similarly denies that he is guilty of any of the allegations made against him. Ramaphosa called off his appearance before the National Council of Provinces to answer questions on Thursday at 2pm.

His deputy, David Mabuza, also cancelled his appearance before the South African National Council to mark World Aids Day. Before the release of the report by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, Ramaphosa’s office announced it had also postponed the visit by the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro. Maduro’s state visit was expected to take place on Tuesday. This coincided with Parliament debating the Phala Phala report and what action was to be taken.

Story continues below Advertisement