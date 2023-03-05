Ramaphosa responsible for ANC leaders involved in Eskom corruption, says DA

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) claims President Cyril Ramaphosa is now directly implicated in covering up ANC corruption at Eskom following reports that former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyer briefed the president and state enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on corruption at Eskom in July 2022. The party has called on Ramaphosa to come clean on the extent of corruption that has put coal mafias at the centre of the power utility’s problems.

Last week, news reports revealed that there were at least four cartels involved in the corrupt activities at Eskom. DA leader John Steenhuisen in a statement said former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter briefed Ramaphosa, national security advisor Sydney Mufumadi, and State Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, where De Ruyter named two senior ANC government officials implicated in the corruption. Following his resignation and in a recent interview with eNCA, the former Eskom CEO reiterated that he had in the past spoken to Gordhan about the two government officials who are at the centre of Eskom’s problems. Following this interview, Eskom immediately released De Ruyter from his suspension, leading to speculation over the veracity of his claims. De Ruyter even mentioned that he fears for his life and is reported to be hiding due to threats against it.

"It is simply not possible that President Cyril Ramaphosa would not have been briefed by a single one of these ministers who report directly to him. It is therefore clear that President Ramaphosa has known about the identities of these ministers in his cabinet for a full eight months and that he has therefore not only lied but has seriously compromised himself and let the nation down yet again," Steenhuisen said. This past week, Gordhan admitted that De Ruyter had briefed him about a senior government official allegedly benefiting from the corruption at Eskom, adding that these were mere "allusions" by the former Eskom CEO. "Yes, he has made allusions to certain individuals, but they were precisely that—allusions. And as far as the law is concerned, as far as my understanding of the law is concerned, I can’t just arbitrarily point to someone and say that person is involved in whatever the suggestion is," Gordhan told Newzroom Afrika.

Steenhuisen said this is the reason the party has called for an ad hoc committee to undertake a comprehensive inquiry into some of the claims made by De Ruyter. He said a full investigation would go a long way towards revealing the identities of those responsible for the rot at the power utility. "The nation has a right to know who these implicated ministers are, especially ahead of the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle. And they have the right to expect that swift action will be taken to arrest these perpetrators and end the corruption and sabotage that is plunging their businesses into bankruptcy and their lives into darkness and despair," Steenhuisen said. At the time of publication, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, had not responded to questions sent to him.