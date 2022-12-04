Ramaphosa says it’s up to NEC to take decision on Phala Phala scandal report

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been recused from attending the ANC’s national working committee meeting under way in Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg. NEC officials in the ANC’s top six, and 20 additional members – namely, David Mabuza, Paul Mashatile, Gwede Mantashe, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu, Naledi Pandor, Jeff Radebe, Angie Motshekga, Derek Hanekom, Pemmy Majodina, Thoko Didiza, Nomvula Mokonyane, Nathi Mthethwa, Ronald Lamola, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Dakota Legoete, Senzo Mchunu, Zizi Kodwa, Tony Yengeni, Bathabile Dlamini, Gwen Ramokgopa, Barbara Creecy, Thandi Modise, Nonceba Mhaluli, to name but a few.

Story continues below Advertisement

They are discussing the independent panel's report on the Phala Phala “farmgate” scandal. Ramaphosa appeared a bit stressed looking at his body language, but he shared a joke or two with the media before giving the interview. President #CyrilRamaphosa has been recused from the #ANC #NWC meeting where the independent panel's report on #PhalaPhalaFarmgate is being discussed. #PhalaPhala #Farmgate

Video: @nntombi_nkosi / @TheStar_news pic.twitter.com/l9PnXAtxu7 — The Star (@TheStar_news) December 4, 2022 “I have just attended the NWC meeting, and I have been recused, since they are going to discuss the panel’s report and, as our own experience, history and tradition, it is always best when the matter affects a person personally (that it) should be discussed in their absence. That is precisely what led to my recusal to enable members of the NWC to have a thoroughgoing discussion on the report without my presence, so that they can be free to express themselves as openly as possible without any fear or favour,” said Ramaphosa.

He announced that he would attend the national executive committee meeting taking place on Monday. “It is up to the NEC, to which I am accountable, to take any further decision. That is all I have to say about this matter,” Ramaphosa said. He did not stay longer to divulge any further information about the matter or discuss how he was doing health-wise.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Wednesday, retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo’s three-member independent section 89 panel found that Ramaphosa had violated his oath of office in handling the break-in and theft of a huge amount of money in US dollars on his Phala Phala game farm. Independent Media reported that the section 89 independent panel chaired by Ngcobo cautioned that Ramaphosa was not being truthful when he declared that only $580 000 (an estimated R9.5 million) was stolen. Meanwhile, outside Nasrec’s Gate 2 stands Carl Niehaus and some members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association protesting and demanding that Ramaphosa must go.

Story continues below Advertisement