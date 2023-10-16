President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the UN to ensure peace is instilled in Palestine and that the Israeli government is directed to withdraw their command for people to get out of northern Gaza. International bodies and people across the globe have mixed feelings regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced after Israel ordered 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south after ground offensive takes shape. Hamas launched a terror attack on October 7, leading to scores of people being killed and injured, while a number of people reported torture and abuse. According to The Guardian news website, Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 2 329 Palestinians, with more than 9 714 wounded.

In addition, at least 53 people have been reported killed in the West Bank, with more than 1 100 wounded. Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, over the weekend, Ramaphosa said South Africa has struggled against the oppressive system of apartheid, and pledges solidarity with the people of Palestine. “As the ANC we have always pledged our solidarity with them and we have always insisted that the only solution for the problems in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Palestine, is a two state solution based on the 1967 borders, as approved by the world community and the UN,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the people of Palestine are being attacked, and pregnant mothers are not even able to give birth. “The worst part is when the Israel government now say 1.1 million people must evacuate the northern part of Gaza, having closed all the exit routes. We do believe that this is a serious matter of great concern,” said Ramaphosa. He further said: “We have called on the international community, the UN and all other concerned international bodies to make sure that peace is restored in Palestine and that the Israeli government is directed at withdrawing this command of getting people out of the northern part of Gaza. In the end it is going to almost genocide because people are going to die.”

He said many Palestinians have been displaced, and are living in schools and other areas. “This is the most tragic situation that the people of Palestine have been exposed to. We have called for humanitarian corridors to be opened,” Ramaphosa. His pledge has been critisised by FF Plus, which said it was shocked. FF Plus MP and chief spokesperson: International Relations Dr Corné Mulder said that in criticising Israel’s military action against Hamas, the government of South Africa has unequivocally expressed its support for the attack on Israel and the murder of innocent civilians, including babies.

Mulder said Ramaphosa was heard saying that Israel's response to the Hamas attack amounts to “genocide”. “The FF Plus finds it absolutely deplorable that Ramaphosa was not willing to label the Hamas attack on Israel as genocide as well. With the president’s support for Hamas and Palestine, South Africa effectively turned its back on Western values, and expressed its support for countries and organisations that subscribe to terror as a measure and method of governance,” he said. Mulder said South African citizens who have any sense of ethical and moral values do not side with rape, infanticide and the abduction of innocent civilians. He said after Ramaphosa’s statements, all South Africans who are opposed to this will have to bow their heads in shame.