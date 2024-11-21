Ramaphosa to champion health issues at G20 Summit

As South Africa prepares to assume its leadership role at the upcoming G20 Summit next November, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to advocate for pressing issues, primarily focusing on equitable access to vaccines. This commitment was announced by government representative Dr Anban Pillay during a gathering of health professionals, vaccine scientists, and experts on the second day of the mRNA Technology Transfer Summit at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

Dr Pillay emphasised Ramaphosa’s intentions to highlight not just South Africa’s challenges, but those of the continent and all developing nations on an international platform. “He will articulate the posture of South Africa and the rest of the continent with a clear agenda that reflects the challenges of Africa and all the developing nations,” Dr Pillay stated. This leadership opportunity provides a crucial avenue for South Africa to influence global policies and champion the needs of African nations.

The G20 Summit, which includes major economies such as the US, China, and the EU, represents a significant forum for advocating for Africa’s interests on the world stage. With South Africa’s presidency, the continent looks to amplify its voice on vital health issues, especially following a pandemic that has underscored the importance of universal healthcare access. At the mRNA Technology Transfer Summit, the conversation extended beyond vaccine equity, delving into essential health topics like tuberculosis (TB) and HIV treatment.

Global strategies aimed at pandemic preparedness were also discussed. Precious Matsoso, co-chair of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), addressed the ongoing challenges that hinder pandemic responsiveness, highlighting the interconnectedness observed during the Covid-19 crisis. “I want to take this opportunity to just share what is holding us back after 1000 days spent after signing the pandemic treaty,” Matsoso remarked, addressing the necessity of robust frameworks for responding to future health crises. Despite the setbacks, Matsoso expressed hope that negotiations for a global agreement on pandemic response could be concluded shortly, pending the resolution of remaining sticking points.

Matsoso’s insights come on the heels of reports indicating considerable advancements in discussions regarding the world’s first agreement aimed at protecting populations from future pandemics. This progress was underscored by the participation of civil society and non-state actors during the latest negotiations, held in September. “It gives me hope that this health agreement, if implemented, will ensure the sustainability of health systems and that the protection of laboratories and essential healthcare workers must be prioritised during outbreaks,” she concluded.