Ramaphosa urges new ANCYL leaders to be militant

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the newly elected ANCYL structure to be brave and help fight youth unemployment. Ramaphosa addressed the 26th ANCYL national elective conference, which elected its new leaders on Sunday.

The Youth League held its first national elective conference after eight years of interim structures, with Collen Malatji emerging as the league's new president. Phumzile Mgcini was elected deputy president, while Muntuwoxolo Ngudle emerged as secretary general. Tsakani Shiviti was elected first deputy secretary general; Olga Seate took the second deputy secretary position; and Zwelo Masilela was elected treasurer general. Ramaphosa said young people should be allowed to lead themselves.

‘’It is only when the ANCYL lives and leads the youth that the renewal of our movement, the fundamental transformation of our country, and the renaissance can become a reality in our lifetime. We, therefore, say forward with the revival of the ANCYL. As I look at you now, I see young people who are revived. Young people who are energised. I see young people who are ready to go, and I see young lions who are ready to roar,’’ he said. He said the ANCYL must be militant like the leagues of the 1940s, 1980s, and 1990s during the Peter Mokaba era. ‘’We don’t want to see an ANC Youth League that is docile, an ANC Youth League that is asleep during the revolution.’’

Ramaphosa said it was important for the youth league to relaunch itself through a successful conference. ‘’The NEC said in the January 8th, 2023, statement that it will prioritise the convening of a successful conference of the leagues to establish proper and effective structures. The ANC, under the guidance of the NEC, has elected its leadership and concluded its conference. We trust that this leadership will lead the renewal and, in this manner, contribute to the renewal and rebuilding of the ANC,’’ he said. He said there was a great need for young people to pave a new oath for themselves and its structures.