Ramaphosa visits families and victims of bus crash

President Cyril Ramaphosa has visited the families of the six ANC supporters who died in an accident in the early hours of Saturday on their way to the party’s 112-year celebrations in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. The president also visited the nine survivors of the crash who are still being treated for injuries at Magoebaskloof near Tzaneen.

Ramaphosa took part in a briefing session with the ANC provincial leadership, led by Chupu Mathabatha, and hospital management at Mankweng Hospital in the Polokwane sub-region. He was accompanied by ANC second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa. Ramaphosa’s visit comes after Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, forensic pathology experts and members of the SAPS spent their Sunday meeting families of the victims who died in the accident that happened on the R71 road near Magoebaskloof.

According to a report by the SABC, Ramaphosa said he was glad that the hospital is equipped with the MRI machine which is important for the government as it prepares for the National Health Insurance (NHI) programme, especially for hospitals in rural areas. “This one has come to the rural village, which is Mankweng, this is very good. This is like a real high-end radiology machine. This is what the National Health Insurance is all about.” Speaking during their visit to the hospital, Ramokgopa said the provincial leadership of the ANC was working with families of the deceased in making arrangements for the funeral.