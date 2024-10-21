Ramaphosa wishes matric Class of 2024 good luck

As more than 800 000 Grade 12 learners begin their academic journey for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, President Cyril Ramaphosa wished them the best of luck. Matriculants wrote the first paper, English, on Monday.

In a video-message, Ramaphosa said: “I’d like to wish all the matriculants in our country who started their examinations on Monday a great deal of luck. Matric is quite a challenging exam, but I know that our matriculants are up to it, you all have been working very hard and preparing for these exams.” He encouraged the Class of 2024 to strive for distinctions. “So, I wish you the best of luck. Many who have written these exams before you have always done well, and I know you will not disappoint –you will also do extremely well. Get those distinctions and get those passes. Good luck,” said Ramaphosa.

More good luck messages have been pouring in. ActionSA Youth Forum chairperson, Hluphi Gafane, said reaching matric is a milestone. “We wish each and every matriculant the best of luck, and we trust the dedication and effort you have put into your schooling journey will be rewarded. The knowledge and skills you gain from these exams will undoubtedly propel you into a bright and prosperous future.

“As you face this important milestone, remember the challenges you have overcome to get here. Believe in yourselves, trust in your abilities, and give your best — success will surely follow,” said Gafane. DA spokesperson on basic education and MP, Delmaine Christians, extended the party’s wishes of luck and urged Grade 12 learners to remain committed to their education to obtain distinctions. “The DA encourages matriculants to stay focused on their goals and work diligently during this final phase of their schooling. They also express hope for positive results when the Department of Basic Education releases the results next year,” said Christians.