Ramaphosa’s ‘18 million on grants’ boast draws flak

Johannesburg - With more than 18 million people receiving social grants, South Africa has become a social grant state and President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to receive criticism over it. During his Human Rights Day address held at De Aar Stadium in the Northern Cape on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the country’s social grant assistance programme continued to benefit at least 18 million people after going from 2 million beneficiaries in 1999.

This comes as the country's economy continues to struggle under persistent load shedding and other socio-economic ills. “Around two million indigent households receive free basic water, free basic electricity, and free solid waste removal... Another significant intervention against poverty is the provision of social grants, which are the main source of income for about a quarter of households." “Just over 2.5 million people were receiving social grants in 1999. Today, over 18 million people are receiving these grants," the president told those gathered at the stadium.

Among those who challenged Ramaphosa on his over-reliance on social grant provisions was the leader of BuildOneSA, Mmusi Maimane, who said South Africans need jobs and skills rather than social grants. “People need jobs and skills, not just welfare. If you had said in 2010 there were 30 000 students passing maths in Grade 12, and in 2022 there were 500 000 students passing maths, you would be a legend. “Unfortunately, last year, only 30 000 students passed maths and physics with over 60%," Maimane said.

Latest statistics have put the country’s youth unemployment rate at 64.18%. The youth unemployment rate refers to the share of the workforce aged 15–24 that is currently not working but actively searching for work. A civil society organization, The Assembly of the Unemployed, says that under the leadership of Ramaphosa, the country was being led by a selfish, arrogant capitalist who always thinks of the money in his own pockets more than the people he leads. Assembly of the Unemployed Gauteng co-ordinator, Princess Majola told “The Star” that Ramaphosa was a true reflection of a capitalist who puts profits before the people.

“He does not care about empowering the people of South Africa. “To him, the poor should remain poor and remain his charity case. “It really does not make sense to have a president rejoicing over the plight of the poor and taking the R350 grant as an accomplishment of him serving his people with dignity and respect,” she said.

Majola said grants were an insult to South Africans who were yearning to be part of the economy by earning an honest living. “President Ramaphosa is a president of the elites and not the president of the poor, unemployed people who have even come up with a solution of a basic income grant of R1 500 that will enable the unemployed to create their own jobs since he has failed dismally at fulfilling and achieving that task. “The unemployed and the poor are on their own in South Africa," added Majola.

On social media, the president received backlash from Twitter users who slammed him for celebrating an increase in social grant recipients. “Imagine boasting about 18 million people surviving on government grants as an achievement. If we did not have almost half of SA unemployed and without opportunity due to ANC policies, millions of people would not rely on grants. SA needs to end this Cabal consumer economy,” Dave Gayaba said. Spokesperson for Bosa, Sbu Zondi added that the latest sharp increase in social grants across all categories illustrates how this ANC government has institutionalised and even incentivised poverty since coming to power.

“A social grant doesn’t give dignity to families and does little to lift people out of poverty. “Instead, it keeps poor citizens dependent on the government for basic needs. “As Bosa, we advocate for a basic income grant, a baseline that goes to all citizens.

“This coupled with a rapidly growing economy to create jobs for the over 10 million jobless South Africans. “This will be done through Point One of our 10 big ideas is to put a job in every home by igniting the township economy, creating a jobs and justice fund, and expanding the EPWP programme.” Zondi added that the government has fallen short of creating new jobs and addressing the 42% unemployment rate, which has subsequently relegated the poor and vulnerable citizens to a life of poverty.