'Rami Says' it all in new webinar that gives a peek in the arts industry

to fans and industry colleagues.

“More than anything I started it because of the lockdown. I have always been tweeting about the entertainment industry from the onset and doing workshops and talks. So all those talks are stuck because I can’t be there physically and can’t talk to those people anymore.”

Chuene said her talks were broad, and her focus on the entertainment industry was to highlight why there was such a sense of loss for creatives during this lockdown.

“It was fuelled by people not understanding. A lot of people were complaining about how they were going to lose work, but most flack went to the entertainment industry.

“People assumed that those in the industry have money saved up and should not complain about losing a few gigs. I thought to myself that there was some mis-education”

The webinar has allowed her to reach an even bigger audience that would have attended her regular seminars.

“As much as we hate the way the coronavirus happened, it has opened a lot of doors and innovative ways to do business and convey messages.”

The first webinar took place on Tuesday and had people tuning in on Facebook and Instagram live.

“On Instagram it was about 8000 people who watched, and almost the same amount on Facebook Live. We also recorded it and in a few days we will share it for those people who missed it. It was a success and I am glad we had it.”

For now, the webinar is a work in progress, with Chuene working on holding at least one session every two weeks.

“When we started I didn’t know how many we were going to do, because everything has a lifespan, but it depends on what it is you are talking about.

“There are so many questions that people ask. I have more than 350 emails from people who couldn’t get into the webinar asking questions. I realised that there is a need for the entertainment industry education and not just for people but especially for artists.”

She added that some of questions asked people often took for granted that the answers were known.

“I was surprised how much artists themselves don’t know. I got questions from people even I thought had it together, but they don’t. They are also finding their feet and trying to understand. Entertainment education will always be important.”

Chuene said many people did not understand why artists such as herself and Florence Masebe were on the Minister of Arts and Culture’s case so often.

“It’s only when I start explaining things that they understand where I am coming from. People just do not know what we are talking about.”

Arts and culture has always been Chuene’s passion.

“I have always (wanted to know) what the rights of the people are.

“With the industry, arts and culture is always a bit of an afterthought, which is why it is always so difficult for artists to have a lot of unity.

“There’s been a lot of obstacles and red tape that stops people from moving forward. It’s nice to start something, then taps start to close, then hunger talks back. You then find yourself retracting, because you have to live.”

Chuene stresses the importance of research and education. “There are people behind the scenes, writers, actors, producers, editors. At the hunger of being in the limelight people think that it is only if they can see you or recognise you that means you have it made. I am saying that people do not need to be disheartened, because they are not in front of the camera. Find your niche and work on it.”

On her webinar, Chuene revealed that most of the money she has made was not from being in front of the camera, but from other work she has done.

In addition to the webinar, Chuene is continuing with her voice-over work while in lockdown and trying to finish her second book.

“I am also continuing with my research on things I want.

“It would be very irresponsible for me to be teaching or giving people insight on something I have not experienced.

“It’s one thing to talk about your experience, but it is another to be able to support and elaborate on other’s experiences.

“When I say people must come to a webinar, it’s not just opinions, but also research, insight and knowledge. And on top of that how do we bring solutions.”