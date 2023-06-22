Rand Water and the Water Research Commission to co-host the African Water and Sanitation Association summit

Johannesburg - Rand Water and the Water Research Commission of South Africa will co-host the African Water and Sanitation Association’s (Afwasa’s) Scientific and Technical Council meeting from July 3-5 at the Birchwood Hotel and Or Tambo Conference Centre, Boksburg. The 91st meeting will be attended by 200 delegates from water and sanitation utilities in Africa.

Formerly known as the African Water Association (Afwa), it was renamed Afwasa to include sanitation utilities and other related organisations. According to Makenosi Maroo, Afwasa spokesperson, the three-day meeting will be held under the theme, “From Afwa to Afwasa: What can governance and management structures do to boost water and sanitation performance in Africa? “This event will serve as an opportunity for members to fully demonstrate their capabilities, efficiencies, and willingness to share experiences and knowledge to add wisdom to the water sector and bring new strategies to address water challenges in Africa.