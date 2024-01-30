Rand Water official and Joburg chief whip shot during an official engagement

City of Joburg and Rand Water have confirmed the shooting of its officials while on official duty on Monday, also in the south of Joburg. While the Rand Water official remains unnamed due to the sensitivity of the matter, the water utility has confirmed that this executive was shot dead during a back to school campaign at the Zakarriya Park community hall in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

The City of Joburg has indicated that its chief whip, Sithembiso Zungu, is recovering well after the shooting. Rand Water said it has been saddened by the incident that has claimed the life of its executive. “Rand Water sadly confirms the tragic incident that claimed the life of an executive, on Monday, January 29, 2024.

“As an organisation, we are shocked and devastated by the tragic passing of our treasured colleague, after a tragic incident at the Rand Water back to school campaign at Zakarriya Park Community Centre. The water utility has, however, kept the identity of the official secret due to ethical reasons as his family has not yet given consent, requesting for the family’s privacy to be respected during this difficult time. “The water utility does not have further details but we are working closely with investigators as they assess and investigate the tragic incident.

“We will be providing updates as they are released to us. We ask for the media to please respect the highly sensitive nature of this incident for our employees and the family of the executive,” the utility said. In another incident, the City of Joburg has revealed that it too is dealing with an official who has been injured after a shooting in the south of Joburg. Speaker of the Joburg Council Margaret Arnolds confirmed this official as being the City’s chief whip, Sthembiso Zungu.

“The Speaker of Council, Marget Arnolds wishes to alert residents of the City of Johannesburg that the Chief Whip, Sithembiso Zungu, was this morning injured in a shooting incident that occurred in the south of Johannesburg. “The Chief Whip, who was attending to official council business, is currently alive and receiving medical attention,” Arnolds said. The City says it will in due time communicate further details as they become available.