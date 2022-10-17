Rand Water to receive an allocation from the Water and Sanitation Department to ease the water despair in Gauteng

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has committed to increase the bulk water allocation to the Rand Water system as an emergency measure to address water shortages in the Gauteng metros, district and local municipalities. Tsakane residents in Ekurhuleni said they have been without water for three weeks, and they urged government to improve communications so that they can be informed about water cuts.

Mchunu held an emergency meeting yesterday morning to engage with Rand Water, representatives of all three metros, district and local municipalities of Gauteng Province which are affected by the entity’s water restrictions. “We note the increase in water usage and restrictions imposed by Rand Water in response to deteriorating water levels in their reservoirs, and therefore we will increase temporarily the allocation for abstraction of bulk water to Rand Water’s system in order to meet the demand,” Mchunu said. He said this should bring relief to some metros, namely Johannesburg, Tshwane and Mogale City District Municipality, however the measure is for a period of nine months while they seek more permanent solutions to water usage and management.

Mchunu said currently, Rand Water abstracts 4400 mega litres of water and has already exceeded this allocation by over 1600 megalitres since the beginning of the spring season. He said while the increased allocation will bring in some relief to those municipalities experiencing restrictions due to high usage and demand, municipalities need to come up with measures to deal with those wasting water including imposing penalties and addressing the challenge of water leaks on municipal reticulation systems. “As a country we are experiencing the scarcity of water, yet we allow for up to 40% of our water to be lost to leakage. This undermines our efforts to address water challenges,” Mchunu said.

He said a Water Room Committee, comprising DWS, Rand Water and all Gauteng municipalities as well as the business sector, will be set up to provide a holistic coordination, provision and management of water system in the province. Mchunu said water use has risen in recent weeks due to the continued heatwave which has been happening in this period over the last two to three years, compounded by delayed summer rains in the inland provinces leading to people using potable water for uses that would have ordinarily been taken care of by rains, such as watering gardens and car wash enterprises, as well as water losses due to leaks in the reticulation part of the system. He said there continues to be overuse in the province which puts a strain on the system that led to Rand Water having to inform their customers of the need to restrict.

“This does not imply that there is a crisis of water availability but is rather a means to manage the system through reduction and therefore bringing balance to the system,” Mchunu said. Johannesburg Water said the power interruption that erupted at Rand Water's Vereeniging purification works on Sunday (16 October 2022) negatively affected supply at Eikenhof as well as Zwartkopjes pump station. The city of Joburg’s entity said reduction in supply at Eikenhof pump station affected systems including Brixton reservoir and Tower, Crosby reservoir, Hursthill reservoirs, Crown Gardens reservoir and Tower, Linden Tower and Eagles Nest reservoir.