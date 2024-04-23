Rand Water welcomes arrest of three men accused of killing executive

Water utility Rand Water has welcomed the arrest and prosecution of three men alleged to have brutally killed Rand Water executive, Teboho Joala who was killed in a hail of bullets in January this year. This comes as the suspects - who are accused of the assassination of Joala and his bodyguard, Sifiso Shange, -appeared before the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The three men have been identified as Zamokuhle Ntombela, Lindani Mtshali and Khulekani Mdluli. They are accused of killing Joala and Shange in full view of a group of children at a school event held in a hall at Zakariyya Park. “Rand Water acknowledges developments in the media pertaining to the arrest of suspects accused of killing our executive, Mr Teboho Joala, and his personal protector, Mr Sifiso Shange, at the back-to-school event that was held in Zakariyya Park on 29 January 2024.

“Rand Water commends the swift action taken by the SAPS in investigating the matter and welcomes the arrest of individuals suspected of this brutal act which resulted in the loss of our executive and his personal protector,” the utility said on Tuesday. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said the trio were charged with two counts of premeditated murder and three counts of attempted murder. Their case was postponed to April 29 when they are expected to apply for bail.

The police announced the arrest of the three men on Friday with reports suggesting that the suspects are from KwaZulu-Natal. Joala, who served as the chief shared services officer and was also member of the board, was killed on January 29 while doing the back-to-school campaign. On Friday, police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the Gauteng serious and violent crime investigation murder and robbery team who has been following up on leads in the case were finally able to effect an arrest of the three men.

“The team traced the first suspect and arrested him on April 18 while on his way from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng. Upon questioning him, further information was received about two other suspects who were hiding in KZN and the team arrested the two men,” she said. Early this month, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that police were making progress in locating the suspects believed to be behind Joala’s murder. Rand Water has also declined to comment on the matter as they want to afford the police to probe the matter.