Randfontein - A 27 year old Randfontein woman allegedly burnt her two children with a hot iron when she found out that they had eaten her KFC. The matter only came to light and attention of authorities when the children returned to school with unsightly scars on their bodies.

Police were called and the woman was arrested and charged with child abuse as well as assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Randfontein police spokesperson Sergeant Carmen Hendricks said the incident happened during the school holidays.

She said allegations were that the 27-year-old woman had earlier bought KFC and was looking for it as she could not for it. That was when her children, aged five and seven, told her that they ate it.

Taking the hot iron, the angry woman then allegedly burnt the children on their hands and thighs as punishment.

It was when the children returned to school for their second term that the teacher saw the scars

Allegations are that it was not the first time that the children had arrived at school with scars so the the teacher called in the children’s stepfather to ask about the fresh ones.

The stepfather informed the teacher that he didn't know anything about the scars as he was no longer with the mother of the children.

The matter was then reported to the police and the children handed over to social workers.

The woman is currently on a R1000 bail and was expected to appear in court again on Tuesday.

The Star



