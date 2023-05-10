Rape accused preschool transport driver abandons bail bid

Johannesburg – A pre-school driver, 32, who was charged with the rape of two children, appeared in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the matter was in court for a bail application; however, the man has abandoned his application for bail and will remain in custody.

“The case has been remanded to June 12, 2023, for further investigations,” NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said. Meanwhile, the ANC has condemned the “despicable and barbaric” acts of sexual abuse and rape allegedly committed by two of its councillors in Matlosana, North West, and eMalahleni, Mpumalanga. One of the alleged rapists is Matlosana Local Municipality councillor Tebogo Sepale, who is facing 11 provisional charges: two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child's consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape, and one for sexual intimidation.

His statutory rape case has been postponed to May 17 in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court. “The ANC expects its members and public representatives to demonstrate the highest level of ethical conduct and morality that is befitting of the leader of society. There is no room in the ANC for abusers who masquerade as cadres. Abusers have no place in the ANC,” read an ANC statement. An Independent Media report highlighted that a councillor, 39, had been arrested in Kriel, Mpumalanga, for housebreaking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and attempted rape.