Rape case against well-known traditional healer postponed to July

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday that it had referred the Mdantsane case docket to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a decision, and the centralisation of all his rape cases in different magisterial districts.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that a 20-year-old lady who was brought to Qongqo's practice to be healed had opened a rape complaint at the Mdantsane Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) on May 9, 2023, causing Qongqo, a businessman who owns numerous health-care facilities and calls himself a "certified traditional healer", to be detained.

"It is alleged that on April 16, 2023, Qongqo took the woman to a grave site, made her drink a substance unknown to her, and later raped her at a house in Mdantsane," said Tyali.

"The complainant alleges that she woke up in the house while the accused was still sexually assaulting her. She immediately called her parents to pick her up and went to open a case on the same day."