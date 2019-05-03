A 59 year old Ekurhuleni man is on trial for allegedly raping his stepdaughter between 2008 and April 2016. File picture

Johannesburg - The man accused of using his 23-year-old mentally disabled stepdaughter as a sex slave for eight years has painted himself as a loving parent who was adored by the alleged victim. Jacobus*, 59, is facing a slew of sexual charges for allegedly repeatedly raping Danielle*, who is said to have the mind of a toddler, between 2008 and April 2016, and forcing her to watch him masturbate.

Testifying at the high court, sitting at the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court, he said that he and Danielle had a good relationship, where the accused had accepted Danielle and her older brother as his own children after marrying their mother.

Jacobus said he and Danielle would go fishing and on picnics together, and she enjoyed coming with him to his holiday home at the Vaal Dam.

Asked by defence advocate Sog van Eck whether he had ever raped Danielle with his finger or penis, Jacobus said: “I would never do that to (Danielle). I loved her too much and she loved me a lot.”

The State, in its charge sheet, listed Jacobus’s alleged crimes as rape, sexual assault, sexually grooming a person who is mentally disabled, exposure or displaying child pornography or pornography to a mentally disabled person, and compelling Danielle to watch him masturbate.

Jacobus has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Other acts which the technician was accused of included licking her vagina and forcing her to shave it, forcing her to touch his penis and touching her breasts.

Jacobus described his marriage to Danielle’s mother, especially in the latter days prior to their separation, as one laden with violence, which he alleged his now estranged wife started.

“My wife liked to attack me, she would get very aggro (aggressive). I would try to keep her away because she would pound me with her fists,” he said, adding there was a lot of swearing during the alleged fights, on both sides.

Danielle’s mom, in court yesterday with family and friends, sat shaking her head during most of his testimony.

Jacobus is out on bail and is expected to continue testifying today.

* Not their real names