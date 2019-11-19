Laymane wants to be more than one of the best South African female artists and make a difference in her community.
Myfixer is an app that helps job seekers find employment, whether it is short or long term and was founded in 2015 due to the high unemployment rates in South Africa.
The digital launch of the programme will take place on Saturday. “We are not saying that we’re going to resolve all the country’s unemployment issues, but we’re definitely saying that it is an alternative if you’re sitting at home and you don’t know what to do with yourself,” said Lamayne.
Some of the jobs offered on the app include home cleaning, hairdressing, painting, carpenting, domestic work, plumbing, tutoring, baby sitting, fitness coaching and more.