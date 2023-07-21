Rapper Emtee’s fans are worried after he gets death threats

Johannesburg - Award-winning rapper Mthembeni “Emtee” Ndevu has left his fans concerned on social media after revealing he is receiving death threats. In a series of posts that have since been deleted on Twitter, Ndevu told his followers he has everything on record and will use it in court.

“Now I’m getting death threats,” he wrote on Twitter. As he continues to be questioned about the trajectory of his career, the “We Up” hitmaker recently made an exciting announcement to his fans on social media, revealing that new music is on the cards. In the wordy post, he also pointed out that he was not a gangster or thief.

“I’m busy working on my album. Feeling sorry for the people speaking my name loosely. Also Crazy how people think Im down bad when I’m a label myself, I’m a publisher, ghostwriter, producer, and a musical genius. My kids get the best education, and I’m taking care of families. Not just mine. I will be acting goofy and all, but I’m not as dumb as people think I am. I keep to myself, lon ask no n***a for s**t, I stay out the way, and still get disrespected. I may be quiet, humble, and timid, but when my name comes up, you put some respect for it. I’m not a gangster, not a thief or a fake n****a. #DIY3 coming soon tho. Watch how they switch up after dropping #DIY3 the album,” he wrote. He has also been intense about defending his name against those who continue to accuse him of drug and substance abuse. This stemmed from posts where he was being questioned about drugs, an allegation he later denounced, revealing that people are pushing agendas using his name.

“All this drug talk is pi**ing me off. I even quit Lean. I’ve been sober for a minute, so don’t come to me with that drug-talk s**t. I’m done with that life! Stop tryna push agendas here, misun. “Artists go through the most. Siyathukwa, siybuLawa, sebelwa izi mali, kuhlekwisa ngathi, kuhletshwa ngathi on top of that, you as an artist still have to show up, smile, and keep it moving. “Yes. I’m tired! I’m fed up! You can’t cyberbully me and expect a standing ovation. F**k that! These motherf***s don’t know me,” he said on social media.