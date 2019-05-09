People waiting around an HIV/Aids awareness sign in Zimbabwe. African News Agency (ANA)

Every now and then, Masceline Muranda, 22, is jolted from her sleep by memories of being subjected to daily insults and emotional abuse. To escape abuse by her relatives after her parents died, the Zimbabwean was forced into marriage at a young age.

Those who had promised to take care of her had now placed her under a yoke. Together with her younger sister, Marvellous, their parents had left them living with HIV.

Masceline’s marriage was promising, as her husband had accepted her status.

“I was 10-years-old when my parents died. I grew up under the custody of many relatives. Together with my sister, we had no fixed home and this resulted in us dropping out of school. The reason for this nomadic life was because we were HIV positive,” she said.

The abuse and insults led her to elope, but the marriage, a seemingly new haven, proved to be worse.

“As a way out of these challenges, I eloped, but it turned out to be worse. I had a miscarriage in 2013 and I did not get any medical treatment. I was then blessed with a baby in 2014. No one wanted to be associated with me, except my husband.”

Her husband succumbed to family pressure and they divorced, with Masceline left nursing her second child, who was only 3 months old at the time.

Evelyn Tshuma, 35, said she fell pregnant when she was 17, but her boyfriend refused to acknowledge the pregnancy and she was forced to give birth without any assistance, which led to the rupture of her womb.

“I got pregnant at the age of 17, having lost my parents. I went to stay with my boyfriend and got pregnant, but he (said) he was not ready to become a father. On the day that I gave birth, I was alone and was only taken to hospital by neighbours,” Tshuma said.

Today, Masceline and Tshuma work at the centre that renewed their hope, confidence and courage.

Founded by AU goodwill ambassador Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, the Rozaria Memorial Trust Education and Counselling Centre in Magaya village in Murewa, the first of its kind in Mashonaland East province, offers counselling sessions to girls and young mothers.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Japanese ambassador to Zimbabwe Toyishuki Iwado said the facility would provide one-stop centre services. “We offer a number of services, among them counselling sessions by qualified personnel. The doors are open to all the women in need of assistance. This is the time to end child marriages and abuse of women.”

With three iconic buildings, namely Nhanga (girl’s room), Dura (reservoir) and Dendere (nest), the centre seeks to inspire cultural innovation.

According to Gumbonzvanda, the Nhanga provides a safe space for intergenerational dialogue, mentorship and learning.

The Dura is a reservoir for knowledge, which provides services on technical vocational training, an ICT hub and a space for community education on health and gender.

Dendere offers emergency shelter for women experiencing gender-based violence. It is designed to help survivors of gender-based violence find shelter.

Murewa leads as one of the districts with high cases of early marriages and gender-based violence in Mashonaland East province.

Zimbabwe has been grappling with deteriorating socio-economic issues, forcing many young girls into early marriages, most of which are punctuated with gender-based violence.