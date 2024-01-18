Razeenah credits faith, hope for ‘bittersweet’ achievement

After having lost her father to pancreatic cancer a year-and-a-half before her final year, learner Razeenah Laher put her faith in God to help her pull through her matric year and come out with top marks in his honour. Razeenah, a Parktown Girls learner who was part of the 2023 cohort of matriculants, describes her journey through matric as “enlightening and bittersweet”.

She went through many ups and downs that taught her valuable lessons in and out of the classroom – lessons she said she would rely on as she embarked on the next chapter of her life. She said her matric journey was more challenging than she had expected but she took comfort in God, her faith, and her support system, especially during her toughest days. Razeenah said even though she achieved five distinctions in her preliminary exams, she found preparing for the prelims difficult because she battled to find internal past papers to use for revision.

“I personally felt more prepared going into finals due to the mountains of resources that were easily accessible that I worked through. “The thought of a prosperous and successful future kept me motivated. My dream of being able to serve humanity in whatever path I embark on pushed me to work hard and allowed me to remain dedicated through even the most challenging times. I believe that matric is a cornerstone that will lay the foundation of the bright future I hope to have.” Her biggest motivation, however, was the desire make both herself and her parents proud.