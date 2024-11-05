Rea Vaya bus service resumes after disruption caused by taxi industry protest

City of Joburg MMC for Transport, Kenny Kunene, has confirmed that the 45 new Rea Vaya feeder buses in Soweto will not be operational until further notice. Stranded commuters faced challenges on Monday and Tuesday, having to seek alternative transport following a recent incident involving the taxi industry, which previously benefited from the establishment of Joburg’s rapid bus transport system, Rea Vaya.

Kunene reported that the delay was due to the introduction of the 45 new buses without the necessary documentation. He stated that unresolved issues between the taxi industry and the city’s transport officials regarding the deployment of these buses led to significant outrage from taxi operators, who claimed that bus registration regulations had been violated. “Mistakes happened from the depot where the buses were deployed with the wrong registration number plates. They were supposed to ensure that the buses had the correct GP number plates before going out.

The taxi industry became very angry because, as per industry standards, you must operate a bus or taxi with the registration of that province. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Kunene said. The rollout of the 45-seater feeder buses in Soweto aimed to enhance local connectivity but has resulted in tensions with local taxi operators, who are known for their firm stance on territorial issues. Reports indicated that tensions escalated dramatically, with unidentified individuals intercepting the buses during their inaugural runs.

After discussions with stakeholders, Kunene announced that while the service has been restored, the 45 new Rea Vaya feeder buses will remain non-operational until further notice. He added, “There was a misunderstanding that contributed to the interruption of the service, which we have resolved with all stakeholders. I am pleased to announce that the Rea Vaya service will resume with immediate effect. Mistakes do happen, and we take this incident seriously. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our commuters.” On Monday, following the stand-off, Rea Vaya spokesperson Benny Makgoga advised passengers to seek alternative transport methods until the service was restored.