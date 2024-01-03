Scores of commuters will have to find alternative modes of transport after bus company Rea Vaya said this morning that it would not be operating because of labour concerns. In its announcement on social media, it said: “Rea Vaya passengers are informed that buses are NOT operating today due to labour related issues between Piotrans and its employees. The exit point of the depot has been blocked and all buses cannot operate. We apologise and advise passengers to use alternative transport.”

Commuters criticised the bus operator for its decision. Many of them expressed their frustration of having started the New Year on a dire note after they had used what little money they had left to load their Rea Vaya cards. Last week, the City of Joburg had reassured commuters of its commitment and uninterrupted services as the bus operator. “The city is mindful of the operational challenges that have been plaguing Piotrans, and hence in 2014 and 2019, mediation processes that involved the appointment of external service providers were initiated to assist and support Piotrans. In view of the recent developments on Piotrans, the city is aware that the company is placed under business rescue and a Business Rescue Practitioner (BR) has been appointed (Mr. Mahier Tayob),” it said.