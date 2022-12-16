Rea Vaya services cancelled until further notice due to labour issues

Johannesburg - The City of Joburg has announced that the bus rapid transit system Rea Vaya has been temporarily suspended until further notice.
"The interruption of the service is due to an arising labour issue experienced at one of the Bus Operating Companies. This has led to work stoppage, and an obstruction of all services," the city said in a statement on Friday morning.
The city said that it was facilitating a swift resolution of the dispute so that services could resume as soon as possible.
In the meantime, passengers are advised to use alternative public transportation.
"The inconvenience to passengers is regretted," the city said.
The Star