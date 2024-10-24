Reach For A Dream Foundation expands with eight new Dream Rooms across South Africa

The Reach For A Dream Foundation announced its expansion of eight new Dream Rooms across hospitals in the country, to be launched by the end of the year. The Foundation is an organisation dedicated to fulfil the dreams of children between the ages of 3 and 18, who are battling life-threatening illnesses.

With the Dream Room initiative, the organisation would have established 46 rooms nationwide, to launch more in the near future. The rooms offer children a healing space and a much-needed escape from the clinical setting, where they will not be robbed of the opportunity to experience the joys of being a child. The Dream Rooms will feature a wide range of activities such as arts and crafts, and other educational games.

According to senior specialist radiation oncologist at Groote Schuur Hospital, Dr Thurandie Naiker, children at her hospital have shown a positive response to the room, stating it is child-friendly for a sickly child. “The Dream Room at our hospital has had numerous positive effects on the physical, emotional, and psychological well-being of the children and their families. It reduces anxiety and stress, significantly improving the mood of our young patients. “The bright colours and playful décor offer a warm, welcoming space for families to spend time together, strengthening their bonds. The child-friendly environment also makes children more receptive to medical treatments, which is another reason the Dream Rooms work so well,” said Naiker.

A slew of stakeholders from esteemed organisations played their part by sponsoring the Dream Rooms, which will create a unique therapeutic environment for children enduring extended hospital stays. The Dream Rooms will be available at Tygerberg Hospital, St. Joseph’s Intermediate Paediatric Care, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital; Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Pholosong Hospital, and Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital. Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital will have two Dream Rooms.

The head of fundraising at Reach For A Dream, Natalie Lazaris, expressed her gratitude to the stakeholders who made these possible. “We are thankful to all our sponsors who help make these Dream Rooms come to life. These spaces are vital for children, and we couldn’t do it without them,” said Lazaris. The Dream Rooms will not only provide a safe healing space for children, but will foster childhood development as young patients may spend long days in hospital, disrupting their academic schedule.

Lazaris implored stakeholders and the public to sponsor the initiative, expanding the Dream Rooms nationwide. “We are also always looking to open more Dream Rooms around the country, get in touch with Reach For A Dream if you’d like to know more or help make an impact,” said Lazaris. The Foundation hailed the medical teams nationwide that continue to ensure the Dream Rooms are an environment that is welcoming and safe for children.

“This teamwork allows the Dream Rooms to function as a core element of paediatric care at many hospitals, fostering a positive environment for children as they navigate their treatments,” said the organisation. In addition, the Dream Room initiative has offered on-the-job training and work readiness programmes. The initiative has provided work experience for 50% of interns holding undergraduate degrees in psychology, a 30% cohort of interns have experience in early childhood development (ECD), and 20% are school leavers eager to pursue a career in ECD.