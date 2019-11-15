Their unemployed mom, Sharon Bill, 41, cried tears of joy as she received gifts of school uniforms, stationery, backpacks, takkies, casual clothes and grocery vouchers for her sons, Kutlwano and Junior Khesa.
The mother of six shared her heartbreaking story with The Star last week about the ill-treatment that her children received from Makhoarane Primary School principal in Dobsonville.
The children were thrown out of the school for substituting their badly worn-out school shoes with takkies and ended up missing two of their exams.
Their story touched many hearts. People came forward to assist and give what they had to the family.
Some went to the Sparrow Ministries hospice in Roodepoort to take the mother and her children grocery and clothing shopping.
Others went even further with offers of long-term assistance to help provide for their needs. They bought extra uniforms for two other siblings who attend a different school.