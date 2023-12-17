Singing along to the jingles of “swingle bells” has become a great way to embrace the Christmas season and everything else that it has to offer. In the countdown to the eagerly awaited day that sees many travel thousands of miles to be with their loved ones, activities ahead of the day have been something to marvel at.

For a special evening, Independent Media invited its readers to an extravagant Christmas concert starring the always-enthusiastic Jonathan Roxmouth and the Johannesburg Big Band. Under the direction of Adam Howard, the 19-piece Johannesburg Big Band put on a majestic performance of swinging Christmas favourites called ‘Swingle Bells’. The evening was filled with the sights and sounds of authentic family entertainment, including new takes on beloved holiday classics such as Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, as well as instantly recognisable traditional Christmas carols like Deck the Halls and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Amid the festive cheer, there are numerous surprises, well-known favourites and sentimental hits. It is reported that ‘Swingle Bells’ will be on stage at The Teatro, Montecasino for eight performances only, spanning two weekends until December 24. Performances are Fridays at 7.30pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7.30pm, Sundays at 2pm (including Christmas Eve).

Roxmouth and the Johannesburg Big Band were joined on stage by special guest artists Timothy Moloi and Monique Steyn to add their special flair of local brilliance with their phenomenal vocal talents. Taking things up a notch, the sensational children’s vocal ensemble from the Stageworx School Of Performing Arts will join in the fun to make this a heart-warming and ideal theatre experience for both the young and young-at-heart. Having recorded the album in 2020, local musical theatre and international concert entertainer Roxmouth states: “Recording Swingle Bells during the pandemic was a much-needed light during a very dark period. To see these world-class musicians come together again after so long gave the album a special feel as every session was a reunion.