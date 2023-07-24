Reality series that explores the lives of women in the sex work industry promises a captivating new season

Johannesburg - Following the success of its inaugural season, the local adult entertainment show This Body Works For Me is back for its second season, set to premiere on August 21 on Showmax. Bringing a captivating twist to the new season, viewers will get their first glimpse of Diamond, and Dione Xanthe, who made an appearance in Season 1 as Primadonna’s friend.

Xhanthe is an adult digital content creator from Bloemfontein who has been independent since a young age. Speaking about the show, the reality star, who is also a stripper from Alexander, lauded it for giving women in the sex industry a voice, highlighting that it humanises them. "This Body Works For Me is a positive platform for women who are in the sex work industry," said Xhanthe. "It humanises us and shows people that we are just like them. We are often stigmatised and shunned, so shows like this help with putting the message across about who we are as people and individuals to the world. I have been through a lot, and I have survived a lot of things, so I think people will be inspired by my journey, especially young women who are going through something similar." Diamond is a mother and stripper from Alexandra, Johannesburg, and prides herself on being very calm.

"I joined Season 2 because I want people to see the truth about being a stripper. It is not just what you see at face value; we are real people with real emotions and have people who depend on us. We go through a lot. It is not an easy job. It is a craft that we work hard to perfect, and I think people do not realise that. My biggest goal is to shed light on this industry, and hopefully that might help someone else." Viewers will also see Lebo, who will join returning cast members Bubbly, Gina, Primadonna, and Wandi. Wandi has promised to still bring the fire to each episode.

"The Wandi in Season 1 is still who I am, but I have grown up now," she said. "You will still see me, but in a different light. I now try to understand other people more, but if you come for me, I will come for you too. I respect people, and all I want is for them to respect me, too." Primadonna says her ultimate goal for this season is to grow and pursue the things she loves. "In Season 1, people did not get to know me fully; I am a very chilled person who gets along with everyone," she said. "Because of how things happened last season, I was always on defence. This year is different: you will still see drama, but you will get to know me better."