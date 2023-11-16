Reality star Faith Nketsi dazzles at AFI Fashion Week

With its recent collection, fashion label Masango, by Sihle Masango, demonstrated a commitment to artistry and confidence in blending couture and ready-to-wear fashion.

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi (’Have Faith’) closed the show in what can only be called a show-stopping moment in a sensationally decadent gold gown.

The collection focused on the examination of key influences and the use of a wide range of tools, techniques, and showmanship to highlight the South African perspective on fashion and bodily ornamentation.

Faith Nketsi in a gown by Sihle Masango. Picture: Supplied

In addition to delivering a clear idea of what Sihle Masango, head designer and creative director, envisions, the collection is a love letter to South African women’s relationship with pageantry and glamour.