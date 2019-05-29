MEC Faith Mazibuko. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

The DA's Solly Msimanga said it was concerning that Gauteng premier David Makhura's new cabinet includes "individuals who have previously had a dismal track record in government". He also slammed the appointment of Faith Mazibuko as MEC for Community Safety. Mazibuko had to be hauled before the South African Human Rights Commission for what was believed to be racially motivated comments about white and Indian subordinates.

"The appointment of Faith Mazibuko as MEC for Community Safety is an absolute disaster. How can she uphold law and order after her racist rants against staff members over Combi Courts just before the election? This was an abuse of state resources for electioneering purposes if ever there was."

He also said the appointment of Lebogang Maile as MEC for Human Settlements, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs was "without a doubt a step in the wrong direction". He said the portfolio has been mismanaged by successive MECs leaving the most needy in the province homeless.

"His appointment is clearly a move to keep Makhura’s foes within the ANC close at hand," he said.

Msimanga also slammed Jacob Mamabolo’s appointment as MEC for Roads and Transport saying it leaves much to be desired.

"In his previous capacity as MEC for Infrastructure Development, his many speeches and boasts amounted to very little substance. Under his watch, the Bank of Lisbon fire occurred while many faults with other provincially owned buildings were identified but no steps were taken to address these life threatening issues.

"Panyazi Lesufi is a spin doctor. What does he know about Finance? The DA will ask Moroka Swallows whether they will provide a reference as to his capabilities," Msimanga said.

"Many of the other MECs are newcomers and are yet to be prove their ability to navigate the complexities of Gauteng and its needs."

Msimanga said the DA would make sure that the new administration gets to work and improves the lives of the people of Gauteng, especially when it comes to jobs, health, safety and stopping corruption.

"The ANC is skating on a thin majority and will not be afforded any leeway to dodge accountability as they have repeatedly done in the past.

"During this sixth administration, the DA will work cordially with the new executive to ensure that the people of Gauteng are placed first.

However, we will also not shy away from confronting them when they fail to uphold their constitutional mandates and are dismissive of the plight of the people of Gauteng," he said.