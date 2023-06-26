Recognising the signs of depression in men

Johannesburg - Depression is a mental health condition characterised by persistent sorrow, a lack of interest or pleasure, and a variety of other physical and emotional symptoms. It is a widespread disease that affects millions of individuals globally. According to Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health, one critical aspect of men's health is mental well-being, particularly the recognition and understanding of depression.

"Depression can affect anyone, regardless of gender, but research indicates that men may be less likely to seek help or openly discuss their mental health struggles." Hewlett stated that several factors contribute to the higher prevalence of depression in men. He said, "Social expectations and traditional gender norms often discourage men from expressing vulnerability or seeking help for emotional difficulties.

"Men may feel pressure to conform to ideals of strength and self-reliance, leading them to downplay or ignore their emotional distress. "Additionally, men may experience unique stressors, such as work-related pressures, financial concerns, or relationship challenges, which can contribute to the development of depression. Below are the signs and symptoms of depression in men:

Depression can manifest differently in men compared to women, and it is crucial to recognise the signs and symptoms, which may include: Persistent sadness or irritability.

Loss of interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed.

Fatigue or decreased energy levels.

Changes in appetite and weight.

Difficulty sleeping or excessive sleeping.

Restlessness or difficulty concentrating.

Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or hopelessness.

Physical symptoms such as headaches, digestive issues, or unexplained pain. It is important to note that not all men will experience the same symptoms, and the severity of symptoms can vary. If these signs persist for more than two weeks and interfere with daily life, it is essential to seek professional help. Although depression may seem to limit one's interests, it is a treatable condition that can be managed and overcome with the below options, which may include:

Talk therapy: Engaging in individual or group therapy sessions with a mental health professional can provide a supportive space to explore and address underlying issues contributing to depression.

Medication: In some cases, antidepressant medication may be prescribed to help alleviate symptoms. It is important to consult a healthcare professional for an appropriate evaluation and prescription.

Lifestyle changes: Incorporating healthy habits, such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep, can have a positive impact on mental well-being.

Support network: Building a strong support network of friends, family, or support groups can provide emotional support and a sense of belonging.

Stress management techniques: Learning stress management techniques, such as relaxation exercises, mindfulness, or engaging in hobbies, can help alleviate symptoms of depression.

Self-care: Practising self-care activities, such as engaging in enjoyable activities, setting boundaries, and prioritising self-care, can contribute to overall mental well-being. Depression can be triggered by a combination of biological, psychological, and environmental factors, and the common triggers include major life events such as the loss of a loved one, divorce, or a job loss. Other factors, such as chronic illness, substance abuse, or a family history of depression, can also increase the risk of developing the condition. It is important to note that not everyone who experiences these triggers will develop depression, and individual experiences may vary.