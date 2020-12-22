Reconstructing faces of rural folk is what fulfils plastic surgeon Dr Thendo Netshiongolwe

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The word fulfilling flows with ease from the mouth of Dr Thendo Tshisikhawe Netshiongolwe, one of the country’s rising stars in plastic and reconstructive surgery, when he talks about his involvement in Limpopo’s #RuralHealthMatters project. Netshiongolwe – one of just two plastic surgeons in Limpopo – was part of a group of specialists criss-crossing the province’s rural communities to perform procedures in the #RuralHealthMatters’ outreach. Spearheaded and launched by Limpopo Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, the project brought plastic surgeons, paediatric surgeons and gynaecological oncologists to rural communities. The specialists are largely based at urban hospitals. Some travelled from institutions such as Soweto’s Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to lend a hand. The professionals described the project as one that “decentralises” some of the procedures largely done in urban-based hospitals. Netshiongolwe, who works from Mankweng Hospital and Netcare Pholoso Hospital in Polokwane, has performed procedures removing rare keloids from patients’ faces as part of the project.

Pictures of the patients he assisted circulated on social media last week.

Netshiongolwe said the health professionals visiting rural hospitals tried to attend to as many patients as they could.

“We did seven plastic surgery procedures in our last outreach.”

He found the project fulfilling. “What could be more fulfilling than reaching out to people who’ve lost hope of getting plastic surgery?

“For me, personally, it’s very fulfilling. These are patients who would have had to travel to Polokwane for procedures. It saves them travelling costs when we go to them, and we are also able to deal with the backlog.”

Netshiongolwe said backlogs for specialist procedures were a big issue. “The system largely focuses on life-threatening cases and accidents.

That’s how we end up with backlogs.”

MEC Ramathuba gave Netshiongolwe and his colleagues a special thanks last week following a surgery that removed a rare keloid from a granny’s face at the Thohoyandou-based Donald Fraser Hospital.

“They left their comfortable houses and families in Polokwane to spend the entire week in rural hospitals,” said Ramathuba. “No amount of money can be compared to the joy the entire team felt when we all saw the results.”

Netshiongolwe, a graduate of University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine, is making big moves in surgery and academia. In addition to teaching plastic surgery at Wits University, he was awarded the prestigious International Fellowship by the American Association for Hand Surgery last year. Offered to only one surgeon annually, the fellowship took him to the Mayo Clinic and the Harvard University Medical School Teaching Hospital for extensive training.

The Star