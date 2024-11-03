Record participation at the 2024 African Bank Soweto Marathon

The 2024 African Bank Soweto Marathon celebrated its illustrious 29th edition on Sunday drawing a record number of participants that took to the streets of Soweto in what has become South Africa’s biggest one-day race. With over 25 000 runners participating, this year’s ‘People’s Race’ celebrated not only athletic prowess but also the rich cultural heritage intrinsic to the township.

The race commenced with the sound of the starting gun at 5.30am, urging the 42.2km runners onward as they braved the early morning heat — a characteristic challenge of this marathon. Despite the sweltering temperatures, Soweto’s residents turned out in droves to cheer on the competitors, their unwavering support echoing through the streets. The 21.1km runners followed shortly after at 6.30am, joined in succession by a lively group of 10km participants.

The variety of competitors, from serious athletes aiming for podium finishes to joyous runners celebrating the occasion, created a lively atmosphere. The event truly delivered something for everyone, whether they came to compete or simply enjoy the day. Thokozani Mazibuko, spokesperson for the Soweto Marathon, expressed his pride for the successful event: “It’s been a fantastic day! This was one of the biggest Soweto Marathons since its inception, epitomising the spirit of Soweto! Our team and treasured partners have gone above and beyond for the valued people of Soweto, South Africa and beyond our borders. We are truly grateful to all who helped us run this successful event. Hearty congratulations to the over 25 000 runners who took to the streets today.” The day witnessed impressive performances on the course, with Onalenna Khonkhobe clinching the men’s 42km race title in 2:18:36, surpassing last year’s winner, Ntsindiso Mphakathi, who finished in 2:19:13.