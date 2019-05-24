Venessa Mogatusi created a company that produces recyclable pads for people who cannot afford to buy disposable pads. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency

Proclaiming Affirming Dignity (PAD) - these are the values and aims of Venessa Mogatusi’s invention of recyclable pads with a lifespan of five years to assist needy girls and women. The Soweto-born 32-year-old said her idea was birthed in 2015 after she experienced major period pains.

“I remember being on the floor on my bedroom and thinking ‘oh my word, if I’m going through this pain, imagine people who go through this pain and still don’t have supplies’.

“That’s where the idea for creating re-usable sanitary towels came up. I can’t do anything about the pain, but I can do something about the supply,” said Mogatusi.

She said the sanitary towels, handmade by her business partner Busisiwe Ndlovu, are made of fleece and waterproof fabric. They come in a cute bag made of traditional Sesotho fabric with a waterproof pouch inside to hold a soiled pad, while still maintaining the cleanliness of the unused pads. She said the traditional material was to instil confidence in users.

There are four pads in each pack and the bag costs R100 to make.

She said she and Ndlovu decided to go the re-usable route for those unable to afford pricey disposable sanitary towels. Many girls from disadvantaged backgrounds miss school during their monthly cycle because they can’t afford pads.

“When you’ve got R10 and need to buy bread or pads, it’s almost like: ‘What do I do?’ You need bread to survive. So I wanted to eliminate that problem. For me, it was: ‘We’re going to come up with a product that will be more hygienic, as opposed to using newspaper or a sock’,” she said.

The project is self-funded. Mogatusi said that after they distributed the sanitary towels in Botshabelo in the Free State, they saw the importance of distributing in remote areas.

“We were offering a solution they wouldn’t have received otherwise. Our focus now is to go deeper into those areas. The whole aim is to try to get out there.”

She acknowledged that the organisation and the product still needed to grow, but her current aim was to fight the scourge of a lack of sanitarywear.

“The pads are still a work in progress, we haven’t quite perfected them. I wouldn’t promote a product that I wouldn’t use. It’s the same as when you give a guy on the street food, it’s food you should be able to eat.”

Mogatusi added that the main issue was not about producing a product that was SABS approved - it was about solving an immediate problem and meeting a need.

“We literally just started doing the work. Our hope is to reach a lot of communities, such as Mozambique, Lesotho and Zimbabwe. We’ll try to the meet needs of as many communities as we can, but our hope is to make an impact everywhere. We can only live in hope,” she said.