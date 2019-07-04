The Red Ants. Picture: Oupa Mokoena

Trouble security firm Red Ants will fight its suspension from the industry regulator which suspended the company after the demolition of scores of homes in Alexandra last month. This was the assertion made on Wednesday by chief operations officer Fuzile Balintulo, who said the removal company was confident in challenging the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority’s (PSiRA) decision to suspend its registration.

“The Red Ants has thoroughly engaged its attorney, with senior counsel, and is a legally challenging PSiRA’s decision to suspend its registration.”

The company was accused of using apartheid-era tactics to keep black communities in check, and the demolition of homes in Alexandra a few weeks ago.

PSiRA chief executive Manabela Chauke said the suspension was aligned with Section 26(3) of the private security industry Act 56 of 2001 that stipulates that “A service provider (subject to suspension) may not render any service unless prior written consent from the authority has been obtained. However, during the suspension, a service provider remains bound by all the obligations of a registration security service provider, as contemplated in the act”.

“In terms of section 30 of the act, a security service provider is entitled to appeal against a suspension to the minister of police,” Chauke said.

The head of community safety at AfriForum, Ian Cameron, said the company was suspicious that one case could cause the suspension. However it was paying attention to this case.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said it was pleased by PSiRA’s decision.

Regional spokesperson Simphiwe Hlafa said: “We welcome and applaud the brave, progressive and considerate decision taken by PSiRA to suspend operations.”