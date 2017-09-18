The inaugural The Star High Schools Quiz was held at the weekend.

A total of 11 schools took part in the event that saw the pupils answer questions ranging from politics to sport and entertainment.

The schools were grouped into 19 teams, some having two teams per school.

The first round had 30 questions and was split into five categories - politics, business, sport, current affairs and entertainment. The questions for the quiz were based on the articles published in The Star between September 1 and September 15.

WINNING TEAM: Reddam House College (Waterfall) were the overall winners of the day. The Star editor Japhet Ncube stands alongside Santhea Sinivasan, Simnikiwe Kelembe, Ryan Yoing, Paullette Preyser (teacher), Hannah Dannheisser and Minentle Bizana. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi





Varsity College sponsored the event, offering prizes to the value of R200000.

The winning team received R20000 for their school and R2000 for each member of the winning team. A bursary to the value of R150000 was awarded to the most deserving pupil.

The runner-up school team took home R1000 for each member and R10000 for the school.

After the first round, the teams were narrowed down to nine for the semi-finals.

The pupils said they found the first round “intense” and “unexpected” because of how the questions were phrased.

MEMORIES PUT TO THE TEST: Participants in the schools quiz held at Varsity College in Benmore, Sandton. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi



The second round, the semi-finals, had 20 questions - four from each category. At the end of that round, four teams had made it through to the finals and a tie-breaker round was needed to determine the winners who would join the other four teams in the final.

Reddam House College, Veritas College, Star School High, White House College and Crawford College were the final five left standing.

The final round also had 20 questions. Pupils were also selected to win spa treatments from Hands On Retreat.

Crawford College walked away with the runner-up spot.

RUNNERS-UP: Crawford College Sandton came second. From left are Zindzi Douglas Pedersen, Michael Gooding, Joshua Jankelow, Gabriella Pilhofer and The Star editor Japhet Ncube. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi



Pupils from the winning team, Reddam House College, said they were strategic when studying the newspapers. “We each took a section of the paper and divided it among one another and then we learnt that and tested it on each other separately. We also summarised sections so everybody had a gist of what was going on.

“We all knew each other’s topics so we could help each other out,” team members said.

Although they worked hard for it, they said they were still a little surprised that they won. “You never really know whether you are going to win or if another school worked harder than you did.”

Reddam House walked away with certificates, medals and a winners' shield. The quiz master was Davlynne Lidbetter from Point One Media.