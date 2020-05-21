Reduced classes, daily multiple testing to be new order for schools amid Covid-19 pandemic - Lesufi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Reduced classrooms, multiple screenings a day for teachers and pupils, the barring of visitors and the wearing of masks for everyone in school. This is the expected new normal that will prevail in Gauteng schools once they reopen on June 1 starting with Grade 7s and 12, according to MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Lesufi was speaking on Thursday during an update by the Gauteng Provincial Command Council on Covid-19 in the province, outlining their readiness before letting the children back. He said they would also have an open day in school for parents to go and check the readiness and see if the department had indeed put all the necessary measures in place before allowing their children back to in classrooms. He said deep cleaning would be done in all the schools and that Bidvest had donated their cleaning services to previously disadvantaged schools.

According to Lesufi, pupils and teachers would have Personal Protective Equipment. Another thing, he said, pupils would get a package with a face cloth, a mask and bag to throw anything they don't need.

Others issues Lesufi raised:

-All School Governing Bodies will get a R15 000 allocation from the department to choose a company of their choice for deep cleaning their school.

-No one will be allowed into schools, permission will be required from the district office first.

-Only one gate will be used in schools.

-Only those with masks will be allowed in school and be sanitized as they enter.

-There will be a form that will be filled with the pupils' temperature, address and contact numbers so their next of kin can be informed should anything happen.

-There will be isolation points for those whose temperature needs to be checked further.

-Each school will be linked with a clinic in case it does not know how to deal with a situation.

-Doctors working in townships will be asked to start at schools first before going to their surgeries.

-Learners and teachers to be screened three times a day.

-Teachers over the age of 55 with comorbidities will be have a choice to work from home and the department will employ substitute teachers.

- Only 20 learners will be allowed per class.

- Only one learner will be allowed per desk.

The Star