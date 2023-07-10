Reduced load shedding is not an act of God—Electricity Minister

Johannesburg - Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the reduced intensity of load is the consequence of people working hard to assure the end of the energy crisis rather than “an act of God”. Ramokgopa was speaking during a briefing in Pretoria yesterday, providing an update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan instituted to map out long-term solutions to the load shedding crisis experienced in the country.

The minister explained that through the collaborative efforts of over 100 private sector players, they had managed to make huge strides in addressing the challenges experienced by the sector. To date, he said, they were pleased to announce that they had achieved the president's first assignment to reduce the intensity of load shedding. He said even though the second assignment, namely reducing the frequency of load shedding, had not been achieved as they had yet to witness a 24-hour period of uninterrupted electricity supply, they would not be expedient in reaching that milestone.

"In some instances, we have had the opportunity to run the open-cycle gas turbines, and then there would be no load shedding, but we will do it the right way so that when we come out of this, we are confident that we have resolved load shedding." "I said when I started this assignment that we will resolve this load shedding, and I think that we will resolve it much quicker than we had anticipated. I don't give dates; I give the megawatts; it's for you to determine when the date is, but I think it is on the horizon," Ramokgopa added. The energy minister further explained that although the government had been criticised for not having a plan to resolve the load-shedding crisis, they had stayed the course and were in the beginning stages of seeing the fruits of their labour.

In doing so, they had managed to improve generation capacity, enabling them to have additional space to do much-needed planned maintenance. Kgosientso said as the country entered winter, they had planned to drastically reduce planned maintenance and ensure as many units as possible were available at any given time to generate the megawatts needed. In some instances, he said they had been able to produce double what was required, which was a testimony to the fact that recovery was sustainable and enduring.