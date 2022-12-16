Registration by delegates delays the formal start of the ANC’s 55th National Elective Conference at Nasrec

Johannesburg – Registrations by delegates delay the formal start of the ANC’s 55th National Elective Conference. Delays are the order of the day for the much-awaited 55th ANC National Elective Conference, as a number of delegates are still at the registration table.

The conference is taking place at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg. The party’s conference is held every five years to decide on new leadership, as well as policies. ANC’s Gwede Mantashe confirmed that there were delays with the registration of delegates, and now the conference will start at 2pm. President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping to be re-elected as ANC president, and he is going head-to-head with former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Currently registration is under way at a venue not far from Nasrec, and delegates are seen singing and chanting Struggle songs and songs of support for their preferred candidates, such as "Mkhize or Ramaphosa re tsamaya le wena," loosely translated as "we are going with you, we are electing you". Delegates at the registration table. l TIMOTHY BERNARD/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) "I can confirm that there are delays due to delegates still at the registration table. The programme will start at 2pm," said Mantashe. Meanwhile, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma confirmed via Twitter that the communication she received from acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile this week had no bearing on her ability to run for ANC president.

This week, Mashatile informed Dlamini-Zuma that she would be disciplined for voting for the adoption of the report in Parliament. "I wish to assure you that the communication I received from the acting secretary-general of the ANC does not affect my ability to stand. If nominated by branches of the ANC, I am still allowed to stand for nominations, and I will avail myself. Malibongwe!" said Dlamini-Zuma. This is the second time Dlamini-Zuma will be going for the position of president; she lost to Ramaphosa in 2017.

Ramaphosa is due to deliver his political report. Outgoing ANC deputy president David Mabuza is expected to deliver an organisational report where the integrity commission's findings on the Phala Phala farmgate are expected to be revealed in a closed session later today. [email protected]