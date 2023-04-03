Reiger Park cable thieves nabbed, cops sanctioned after video goes viral

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Legislature’s community safety portfolio committee has lauded Reiger Park police station’s new station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Bongani Dube and his team for their efforts to reduce rampant cable theft in Reiger Park. This is after a video was circulated on social media earlier this year, where a cable was stolen in front of the Reiger Park police station in the presence of police officers.

Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni: Cables stolen right in front of the police station. pic.twitter.com/Ncll9F5biW — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 26, 2023 The committee was given an update in which the suspects seen in the video were arrested, with disciplinary action instituted against the two SAPS members who failed to act while the cable was being stolen in their presence. The committee visited the station on Friday after numerous complaints from the community about the rampant cable theft, which resulted in ongoing power outages. According to a statement from the legislature, the crime affects the community and businesses alike, and contributes to increased crime-levels in the area.

More on this WATCH: Group of men steal copper cable in front of police station in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni

Committee chairperson Bandile Masuku said cable theft in the province affects every resident and continues to be a nightmare, impacting Gauteng’s economic growth while also undermining the provincial government’s efforts to provide much-needed services to residents. “Concerted efforts by law enforcement agencies, residents, businesses, and other stakeholders are being made to protect crucial infrastructure and end the devastating impact of cable theft that results in economic sabotage and compromises service delivery,” Masuku said. During the visit, the committee received a report on the arrests of the suspected syndicate behind the crime.