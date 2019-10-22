Reiger Park man accused of raping lover's 2-year-old daughter set free









Photo: IANS The Reiger Park man arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his girlfriend's 2-year old daughter is now a free man. Prosecutors declined to place the matter on the roll at the Boksburg magistrate's Court on Monday, saying they would need more information before they could. Police then had to release the 34-year old man. The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said she could not explain what information the prosecutors needed so as not to compromise the case. "All I can say is that prosecutors said the information in the docket was not enough to place the matter on the roll. We took the docket back to the SAPS with instructions on what to do.

"This does not mean that this is the end of the case," she said.

Mjonondwana also said it was important to note that the matter was not struck off the roll as it was never placed there in the first place.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the little girl was raped on Tuesday.

He said the child's mother who was going to work, left her with the man and asked her to take him to the nanny.

The couple lived together and the man was not the child's father.

However, Masondo said, the man did not take the child to the nanny and is alleged to have raped her.

"When the mother returned, she found the child crying. The man then said he did not take her to the nanny because she had not been feeling well the whole day.

"The mother took the child to the doctor the following day. The doctor then confirmed that the child had been raped," Masondo said.

Masondo said the man was only arrested on Friday in Boksburg North.

"After the rape the man fled. He was found by the Ekurhuelni Metro Police officers who arrested him after finding him in possession of a stolen vehicle," Masondo said.

Mjonondwane could also not say if the man had appeared in court for allegedly being found in possession of a stolen car.

The Star