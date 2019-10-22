The Reiger Park man arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his girlfriend's 2-year old daughter is now a free man.
Prosecutors declined to place the matter on the roll at the Boksburg magistrate's Court on Monday, saying they would need more information before they could.
Police then had to release the 34-year old man.
The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said she could not explain what information the prosecutors needed so as not to compromise the case.
"All I can say is that prosecutors said the information in the docket was not enough to place the matter on the roll. We took the docket back to the SAPS with instructions on what to do.