Relatives fight for guardianship of ex-drug addict's baby









File Picture: Pexels.Com Johannesburg - A baby girl, 4, has been placed in a place of safety following wrangling between her guardian - the maternal grandmother's younger sister - and grandmother. The child, whose mother is a former drug addict, was placed in her guardian's custody but the grandmother is opposed to it. This has led the Gauteng Department of Social Development to remove the child from both families and place her in a place of safety. The parties involved cannot be named to protect the child's identity. The guardian claims the child's removal was unfair and didn't follow legal procedures. She has accused the social development in Lenasia of negligence. She said a social worker and police came to her house two weeks ago and forcefully took the child without any documents.

“When I asked why? The social worker told us he has done his investigation and felt that the child was unsafe with us,” she said.

The guardian has been staying with the child since 2017 after signing an agreement with the mother of the child.

She has accused her “alcoholic” sister of being unfit to care for the child, saying that the unemployed woman was also addicted to gambling and brought different boyfriends in her house.

She said the social worker ignored these allegations because there was no proof.

“The social worker is negligent. He doesn't even do inspections,” said the guardian.

However, her sister labelled the accusations as “nonsensical”.

“I don't know where my sister gets that from. If they have a solid proof they must bring it forth,” the sister said.

The mother of the child said she was never consulted about her child's removal and only heard about it from her aunt.

“I approached the social worker to ask about the whereabouts of my child. He told me that my rights as a mother were forfeited since the child was not under my care,” she said.

The Star has seen the affidavits of an agreement signed by both parties in 2017.

The mother had mentioned that she saw no reason for her child to be removed from the guardian's care until she was ready and stable to have her back.

“I also don't agree to the child being removed into the grandmother's care at all,” read the affidavit.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development has confirmed that the child was at a safe place and said the removal was done lawfully.

Gauteng Social Development Department spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane said: “The social worker removed the child to a safe house on October 3 with a Form 36 (that gives authority for removal of child to temporary safe care).

“The removal was based on lapsed agreement, lack of co-operation with grandmother, a fight that took place between the two families was compromising the child safety.”

Hlongwane said the two families were allowed to see the child only after the meeting to familiarise them with policies and procedures.

According to the Children’s Amendment Act, when a child is transferred to the care of a guardian under the supervision of a designated social worker, the order must specify the requirements with which the child and the parties involved must comply.

If any requirements are breached or not complied with, the social worker may bring the child before a Children’s Court which may, after an inquiry, vary the order issued by the provincial head of social development.

The Star