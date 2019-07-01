THE petrol price is set to drop by more than 90c a litre. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA

Motorists and transport businesses are in for some relief this week as the petrol price will drop by more than 90cents per litre. The Department of Energy announced that unleaded 93 petrol would fall by 96c a litre and 95 octane by 95c a litre on Wednesday.

Only Gauteng adjustments were announced but it was expected the rest of the country would record similar decreases.

Diesel, which largely affected commuter and goods transportation businesses, would see significant falls.

Categories of diesel would fall by 74.78c a litre and 75.78c. The price of paraffin would decrease by 57c a litre.

The department attributed the falls to favourable international prices in June.

The decreases might be good news for commuters as fares may remain stable.

Theo Malele, spokesperson of the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), told The Star the decline could discourage associations from increasing fares.

“These are good news that will give taxi operators a reprieve.

“At least we can keep our heads above the water. We’d like to see the petrol price drop even further down,” he said.

Had the rand fared strongly against the dollar the decrease would have been much more significant.

“The rand depreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period,” said the department.

The average dollar exchange rate for the period May 31 to June 27 was R14.62 compared with R14.41 in May. The Automobile Association also emphasised the point that South Africa would have seen bigger price declines had the rand been stronger. @BonganiNkosi87